Liverpool set to allow player to leave on loan amid Charlton interest but Addicks may face stumbling block

Liverpool winger Liam Millar is likely to be heading out on loan again this summer according to Goal’s Neil Jones – but his destination is likely to be the Championship this time around.

After spending a year out on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock during the 2019/20 campaign, Millar joined League One side Charlton Athletic for the second half of last season, where he started regularly and recorded an impressive 27 appearances for the Addicks.

During this time, the Canadian scored three goals and picked up six assists as he played alongside the likes of Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley.

His performances during that period impressed manager Nigel Adkins who came in just three months ago and speaking to the South London Press last week, the Charlton boss stated he would be interested in bringing the 21-year-old back.

However, Adkins was resigned to losing the former loanee to a Championship side this summer – and Goal seems to have confirmed his worst fears – saying the winger is likely to end up in the second tier next season.

It’s not all doom and gloom though for the Addicks, with Jayden Stockley joining on a permanent three-year deal last week and other signings likely to arrive in the next couple of months.

The Verdict:

Although The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill reported there were several enquiries from Championship sides to take Millar on a loan deal, things have gone quiet regarding Millar’s future since that update from last month.

Therefore, Charlton should not give up on this deal just yet, especially if the Liverpool player is tempted by the prospect of playing alongside Washington, Aneke and Stockley again as the South London side look to push for promotion.

Some of the necessary ingredients are there for a promotion push – but Millar could have a few options on the table from the Championship and League One in the next month or two – and Adkins’ side should also prepare for the scenario in which the winger decides to jump up a tier.

It’s one for the Addicks to keep an eye on.