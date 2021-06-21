Liverpool set their demands as Cardiff City, Barnsley, Stoke City and Swansea City circle for player

Liverpool have placed a £10 million valuation on defender Neco Williams with a permanent exit a possibility for him now, according to The Athletic.

Williams is a player that is attracting plenty of transfer interest this summer, with the full-back having shown plenty of encouraging signs in his handful of appearances for Liverpool to date.

Last term the Wales international managed to make 14 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he has featured for Wales in the Euros in all three of their group games.

It has previously been reported by teamTALK that all of Cardiff City, Stoke City, Swansea City and Barnsley are potentially interested in making a move for 20-year-old this summer. Although that report outlined that their interest was likely going to be in a loan deal rather than a permanent move.

The Athletic’s latest report reveals that there is also interest in Williams from the likes of Burnley, Norwich City, Leeds United, Southampton and Aston Villa.

Did these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Cardiff City?

1 of 20 Did Filip Kiss ever score a goal for Cardiff City? Yes No

While it adds that Williams is wanting to secure a move away from Liverpool this summer so that he can get guaranteed regular game time next season. As a result, it is believed that Klopp’s side will reluctantly cash in on the defender this summer if their £10 million valuation is matched.

The verdict

This update would seem likely to rule out all four of Barnsley, Cardiff, Swansea and Stoke because they would not be able to afford the £10 million fee it would take to lure the defender from Anfield this summer. Their hopes of securing the 20-year-old seemed to rest upon the chance that he might be made available to be signed on a loan deal.

Instead, it looks like a permanent move to another Premier League club will be on the agenda for Williams this summer, rather than a short-term move to a Championship club. That is understandable given the 20-year-old is arguably even at his age now too good to drop down a division especially considering he is playing well for Wales at the Euros at the moment.

It would have been a huge coup for any of the four Championship sides that are interested in the defender if they could have signed Williams. However, now it seems that they are going to have to move on to other targets to strengthen their full-back positions.