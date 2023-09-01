Highlights The young midfielder, Dan Neil, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Liverpool, who have sent scouts to watch him play.

Burnley has had a bid rejected for Neil and is considering making an improved offer to acquire him from Sunderland.

Losing Neil would be a significant blow to Sunderland, as he is seen as a potential future captain and a player with Premier League potential. However, a move at this late stage of the transfer window seems unlikely, and another year of development with Sunderland could be beneficial for his career.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, with Liverpool sending scouts to watch the player in recent times, and Burnley having a fee rejected, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

The 21-year-old has become a regular for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray's tutelage, and has credited the experienced manager for his development previously.

Neil spoke towards the back end of last season, where he outlined Mowbray's impact on his career so far, he said: "I could have easily just felt sorry for myself, but I didn't. I worked hard in the off season and got myself back in contention.

"I have to give the gaffer credit as well; he’s stuck with us, and I feel like as the season has gone on I’ve grown and got used to the league and the pace of it.

"I had a chat with him when he first came in, and he heaped praise on us and said that he likes us as a player.

"Obviously I’ve probably had to adapt my role a little bit under him, but it’s brilliant because he puts his trust in young players."

Sunderland have been keen to both recruit and use young talent in recent years, as the Black Cats also had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign.

The acquisitions of the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, and Jenson Seelt are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light.

More business both in terms of incomings and outgoings can be expected on deadline day, especially when considering the futures of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, and Ross Stewart which remain in the balance as the clock ticks down.

Mowbray currently risks losing several key players that helped his side finish inside the top six last season. Stewart is a target for Southampton, who have agreed a fee with Sunderland for the player. However, he could now be joined by Neil through the exit door, with Burnley and Liverpool circling.

What's the latest on Dan Neil's Sunderland future amid Liverpool and Burnley interest?

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has outlined Liverpool's interest in the midfielder, amongst other Premier League sides who are keeping tabs on the player.

One of which is Burnley, who he revealed have had a bid rejected for the midfielder, and are "weighing up" returning to the Black Cats with an improved offer.

The young midfielder has played in all four Championship games for Sunderland so far this season, scoring once and collecting another assist in the process.

Last season, he emerged as a key figure and was virtually ever-present, playing in 47 Championship games, including two in the play-offs, scoring twice and assisting four times from the base of midfield.

How big of a blow would losing Dan Neil be to Sunderland?

He's potentially a future captain for Sunderland should he remain, and it seems unlikely at this late stage that they would sell the midfielder.

Neil is a key player at such a young age and is a Premier League player in waiting, but a move with such little time left in the window appears unlikely.

He's an exciting prospect, but another year of development with this young Sunderland squad could be the best thing for his career, as well as the Black Cats.

However, should they fail to gain promotion this season, there is a good chance he won't be a Sunderland player this time next year.