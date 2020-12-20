Liverpool respond to Middlesbrough transfer interest as Klopp issues clear stance

Rhys Williams is set to stay at Liverpool amid interest from Middlesbrough, according to the Sun.

The 19-year-old – who spent last season on loan at Kidderminster – has been impressive for Liverpool in recent weeks.

The defender featured in all of Liverpool’s six Champions League group stage matches, making a positive impression.

The centre-half also played the full 90 minutes, as Liverpool defeated Tottenham by two goals to one at Anfield in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp is clearly a big fan of Williams, and has now reportedly put the brakes on allowing him to leave on loan ahead of next month.

According to the Scottish Sun, a host of Championship sides – including Middlesbrough – are keen on taking Williams on loan next month.

But Williams – who has proved to be fine defensive cover for Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – looks set to remain at Anfield.

Boro sit sixth in the Championship and have conceded only 15 times this season, with Neil Warnock seemingly keen to strengthen his squad.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Klopp for wanting to keep hold of Williams as interest starts to develop in the impressive youngster.

To say he was playing in the National League North with Kidderminster last season, his performances in the Premier League have been so impressive.

He kept Tottenham at bay for large parts of the clash in midweek, and looks to be a talented youngster with plenty of potential for the long-term.