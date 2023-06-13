With the takeover of 49ers Enterprises from current majority owner Andrea Radrizzani due to be completed in the near future, Leeds United can start to plan their short-term future following their relegation to the Championship last month.

The Whites are without a head coach and a sporting director and fans are hoping that those roles are filled soon, but there's also the concern that several key players could depart this summer.

One player who is expected to command plenty of interest is Tyler Adams, who is just one year into his stint at Elland Road but it could come to an end pretty quickly.

What is Tyler Adams' situation at Leeds United?

When arriving from RB Leipzig for £20 million last summer, Adams penned a five-year deal with United, meaning he still has four years to run until the summer of 2027 on his contract.

There is no reported relegation release clause in his deal that would allow him to move on for a cut-price fee this summer, but a few clubs have been reportedly keen to sign him.

Nottingham Forest are one of those that have been linked with the 24-year-old, whilst Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag have also been linked.

And as Football League World revealed earlier on Tuesday, Newcastle United are keen on both Brendan Aaronson and Adams from Leeds as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his options for a crack at the UEFA Champions League, with Adams thought to be a more likely target at this stage.

Reports have suggested in the last week that Adams wants to leave Leeds following their relegation, and now another club are said to have entered the race.

Liverpool interested in Tyler Adams

According to TEAMtalk, another club that have entered the transfer battle for Adams is Liverpool.

The Reds have reportedly made contact in regards to the USA international's availability this summer, with Leeds wanting a mammoth fee of £40 million for the defensive midfielder, which is of course double the figure they spent 12 months ago.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of engine room operators following the departure of three players this summer in Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, with Alexis Mac Allister already signed up.

Adams though would be more in the Fabinho mould as a holding midfielder, although it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side follow up their initial enquiry of availability with an actual offer for Adams' services.