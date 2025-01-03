Summary Liverpool reject £15m bid for winger Ben Doak from Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace prioritizes signing Doak this month.

Middlesbrough face potential loss of key player.

Liverpool have reportedly turned down a £15 million bid from Crystal Palace for winger Ben Doak and would need an offer in the region of £30 million to cash in.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the Premier League leaders have rejected Palace's first bid of £15m, who has just come off the back of a very successful month, where he won the EFL Young Player of the Month award.

The exciting attacker isn't due to return to Anfield until the summer, but he is reportedly the priority signing for the Eagles this month. His fine form for both Boro and Scotland has landed him a chance to earn Premier League football this month.

The latest reports suggest the Reds are open to selling Doak but that it could cost up to £30m.

Initial £15m bid rejected for Ben Doak

According to Nixon, landing Doak is a top priority for Oliver Glasner this season, who feels the club have still not fully replaced Michael Olise. After a strong end to last season, Palace have failed to kick on as expected.

The analogy 'never fall in love with a loan player' will certainly be in the minds of Middlesbrough supporters, as the news of the London club's interest will concern the Boro faithful that their star man could be off mid-season.

The Scot has scored twice in 20 appearances for the Teesside outfit so far this season, also laying off five assists. The potential of losing a key player now will be a massive blow for Carrick's side, as they look to push to make the play-off places.

However, the Eagles will have to do better than the initial £15m bid they tabled, as Liverpool were unwilling to part ways with their Scottish starlet unless an improved offer materializes.

Doak's departure could be a huge loss for Boro

Whilst his record may not be the most impressive on paper, the 19-year-old has had a huge impact on the pitch for the play-off hopefuls. He offers a seriously exciting outlet on the right, who is integral to Boro's attacking play.

It's ultimately out of Carrick's hands as to what happens with Doak in the January window. He will be desperate to keep hold of the Scotland international until the end of the season, to aid his side's push for a top six spot.

If the unthinkable does happen, it could be disastrous for Boro, as replacing him in the middle of the season will be an incredibly difficult task. Many clubs are unwilling to part with their star players in January, which would leave options limited for replacements.

However, it sounds like the saga between Palace and Doak has only just begun, as they've reportedly made him their top priority in the window. All in all, it could be a very nervy month for Middlesbrough supporters.