Liverpool register transfer interest in 23-year-old Bournemouth star

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has been impressing in both this season and the last – and it’s caught the eye of Liverpool, who are now keeping tabs on the player, according to the Mail Online.

The 23-year-old was a regular starter last year as the Cherries battled to try and win promotion back into the Premier League. Although they bagged a play-off spot, they couldn’t clinch a spot back in the top tier and had to instead settle for another campaign of Championship football.

However, under Scott Parker they have kicked it up a level again this year and are now firmly in the two automatic promotion spots at the top of the division. Kelly has once again looked sharp and played on a regular basis to boot, making 17 starts and even bagging a goal so far this season.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-AFC Bournemouth players play at now?

1 of 22 What club does Marek Stech play for now? Mansfield Town Luton Town Oldham Athletic Salford City

Despite his age, he has now emerged as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Cherries and has become a reliable one at that. He’s one of the reasons that Bournemouth have been so solid at the back and is helping lead his side to victory after victory in the second tier this season.

Now, after some eye-catching displays in the Championship, there are clubs higher up the football pyramid ready to swoop for the star. One of those sides is believed to be Liverpool according to the Mail Online, with Jurgen Klopp always keen to bring in fresh young talent with potential to his Reds team.

Kelly certainly has that in abundance and has even been tested in the top tier with his current club when he was just 20. Now, Liverpool could be set to take him back into the Premier League regardless of whether his current side get promotion or not this campaign.

The Verdict

Jurgen Klopp does have an eye for good young talent and his attention has now been drawn towards Lloyd Kelly. It’s no surprise, as the player has become a solid option in the Championship and is impressing many at Bournemouth.

It would be a blow for the Cherries to lose him, especially if he was tempted away in January. However, a move to Anfield would represent a huge step for the youngster and you couldn’t deny him the opportunity if it did come along.