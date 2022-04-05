Liverpool reach transfer agreement involving Fulham

Premier League outfit Liverpool have reached a deal in principle to recruit Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has been one of the Cottagers’ most valuable assets this term, establishing himself as a key first-teamer from the first whistle of the 2021/22 campaign and proving to be a real threat alongside the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.

Although he was the subject of interest from sides across Europe earlier in the campaign, his seven goals and seven assists in 28 league appearances has only helped to entice Jurgen Klopp’s men into making an early move for the teenager.

You can call yourself a hardcore Fulham fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 28 In which year were they founded? 1869 1879 1889 1899

This is despite his contract expiring in the summer with Marco Silva’s men unable to reach an agreement regarding a potential contract extension for their promising midfielder, a real disappointment for supporters of the promotion favourites considering how prolific he has been this term.

The west London outfit face the prospect of needing to battle for compensation if he was to walk away on the expiration of his contract in the summer, something that’s looking likely with personal terms agreed with the player but no agreement struck between the clubs as of yet.

As per the Independent, the two sides reached a deal for the 19-year-old on January deadline day but didn’t have enough time to conclude the deal. This hasn’t deterred the Reds though, who now look set to seal this deal.

The Verdict:

This is a tricky situation for the Cottagers because they will be wary of the relationship they have already struck up with the Reds and won’t want to damage that.

At the same time though, they will want to fight their own corner and get as much as they possibly can for one of their most promising players, so they may be willing to jeopardise future deals with Klopp’s side if it meant maximising their profit on the midfielder.

However, they may be able to negotiate a potential agreement that sees Neco Williams arrive at Craven Cottage on a permanent basis, so they could end up benefitting from this deal as well as the Reds, who will be excited to have one of the country’s best prospects at their disposal.

There are also a couple of other deals they could complete if they are promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season, with Nat Phillips someone who could arrive in the English capital if he doesn’t make his loan move to AFC Bournemouth a permanent one.

Perhaps this is unrealistic, but if Harvey Elliott ever fell out of favour, a loan deal is an avenue Silva’s side could potentially pursue.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Cottagers can get out of this Carvalho deal.