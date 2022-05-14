Liverpool put big-money price tag on player amid Bournemouth transfer interest

Liverpool have told Bournemouth they will have to pay £15m to sign Nat Phillips on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries on loan from the Reds in January and he went on to make 17 appearances as Scott Parker’s side won automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Therefore, many expected a permanent move to be sorted, and talks are expected between the two clubs in the coming weeks.

However, Bournemouth are going to have to stump up a fairly significant fee to land Phillips, as the Liverpool Echo revealed that the Merseyside outfit want £15m to do a deal.

Crucially, they also add that there is other interest in the centre-back, so it could be a battle to convince Phillips to move to the south coast.

Bringing in at least one new defender was always likely to be a priority for Parker after promotion, with the former Fulham chief expected to be backed in the market as he looks to establish the club in the top-flight once again.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Bournemouth want Phillips because he played an important role as the team won promotion and is now a player that Parker knows.

Of course, this could be a negotiation tactic from Liverpool, as they try to drum up interest in the defender in order to get a bigger fee.

But, you would expect him to be a man in-demand and Phillips really does need a move away from Anfield to get regular minutes, so it will be intriguing to see what happens and what price he eventually does go for.

