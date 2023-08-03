Liverpool are set to make their third and final offer to Southampton for Roméo Lavia.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds are planning to meet the £40 million transfer fee expectation that the Saints have.

The deal is still considered on, despite reports of Jurgen Klopp’s side turning their attention to alternative targets.

It is understood that personal terms will not be an issue and that Lavia is interested in pursuing a move to Anfield.

But negotiations between the two clubs has reached a number of stumbling blocks up to this point with the Premier League side already seeing two bids rejected this summer.

How much were Liverpool’s previous offers for Roméo Lavia?

Liverpool initially tried to negotiate a deal with the Championship side that was worth £37 million.

However, a second offer was then prepared after the £37 million was turned down by the Saints.

Liverpool returned with an offer that was believed to be worth £41 million in total, including add-ons.

Meanwhile, Southampton are holding out for a minimum fee of £40 million up front, as they target a total fee of £50 million.

Lavia earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the south coast club last year, competing 28 times in the Premier League as they finished 20th in the table.

Southampton’s drop into the Championship has not hampered their resolve to extract maximum value for the teenager.

Lavia signed for Southampton just 12 months ago in a deal worth £10.5 million from Manchester City.

City hold a buy-back clause worth £40 million, which doesn’t become active until the summer of 2024.

How have Southampton’s summer plans gone so far?

Southampton have already signed the likes of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning, as Russell Martin looks to build a side capable of fighting for promotion.

The Sains have also been linked with Lamare Bogarde as a potential replacement to Lavia, should he depart St. Mary’s this window.

It is believed that Liverpool are now the favourites to sign the midfielder, so if this final bid does not reach an agreement then that may signal his staying with the club.

Other key first team members have also been linked with a move away from the club this summer, so plenty of business could yet still happen at Southampton between now and the 1 September deadline.

Southampton get their Championship campaign underway on Friday evening with a clash against the newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday.

Will Liverpool win the race to sign Roméo Lavia?

It is now clear that Liverpool simply have to meet the asking price that Southampton are looking for if they want to sign Lavia.

The Saints have shown little desire to compromise all summer, which could look to pay off massively if buying clubs ultimately meet their asking prices.

But it could backfire too as Liverpool may look to walk away from this deal if the Saints act unreasonably.

A £40 million fee would be huge for Southampton, so letting Liverpool walk away from that would be a mistake, as Lavia is unlikely to be the difference between promotion and staying in the Championship.

Especially as £40 million can easily be reinvested back into improving the first team squad.