Liverpool are accelerating plans to make a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are preparing an opening offer worth £40 million for the 19-year-old.

However, the Saints are not willing to accept any proposal that does not match their £50 million valuation of the player.

It is believed that another £10 million will be needed in order to convince the south coast to sell the Belgian this transfer window.

What is the latest in the transfer situation surrounding Romeo Lavia?

Lavia has attracted a lot of interest this summer following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

The midfielder was a key part of the Saints’ squad last season as they finished bottom of the Premier League table.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all also been credited with an interest in the promising youngster.

Lavia made 29 appearances in the top flight after a £10.5 million move from Manchester City last summer.

He was one of several young players to join St. Mary’s in recent years, but he has become the stand out of the bunch.

How are Liverpool’s transfer plans impacting Romeo Lavia pursuit?

Liverpool have already made two summer signings this summer, with Jurgen Klopp looking to rebuild his midfield options for next season.

Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton in a deal worth a reported £35 million, with Dominik Szoboszlai set to become their second addition after a £60 million agreement.

Lavia for £50 million would represent a huge outlay on the team’s midfield options in one summer, with Liverpool looking to improve on their disappointing fifth place finish in the Premier League last season.

But with Southampton in a secure financial position, they have no strong need to sell now so can hold out for a bigger sum amid significant interest in the player.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

Should Southampton hold out for £50 million in Liverpool’s Romeo Lavia pursuit?

Southampton have managed their finances very well in recent years, which means they can absorb the cost of suffering relegation.

Leicester City were forced into selling James Maddison at a cut-rate price of £40 million, but that was due to their poor financial planning, as well as the player having just one year left on his contract.

Lavia will obviously be keen on signing for a big Premier League club, but with so many interested, you imagine someone will stump up the cash Southampton are demanding.