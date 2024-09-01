Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns will be allowed to leave his side on loan in January if he doesn't win enough game time.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who has also reported that "several" sides took an interest in the youngster during the summer transfer window.

Plymouth Argyle were reported to be among those who were interested in getting an agreement over the line, with Wayne Rooney seemingly taking an interest in the player after seeing him shine at both a first-team and academy level for the Reds.

Rooney was labelled as a "big admirer" of Danns by TEAMtalk, who reported the Pilgrims' interest in Danns, and the Championship club were reportedly ready to take him on a loan agreement back in July.

However, a back injury looked to have ruled out any chance of him making a loan exit, and it looks as though the Merseyside outfit were keen to retain him anyway.

Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, could see Danns flourish at Anfield before the January window opens, with the player already making an impact at a senior level.

Scoring a brace against Southampton in the FA Cup earlier this year, the 18-year-old is already proving his worth, and will be keen to establish himself as a key part of Slot's first team sooner rather than later.

Jayden Danns' FA Cup performance against Southampton (2024) (Source: Sofascore) Minutes played 27 Match rating 8.4 Goals 2 Shots on target 3

However, there won't be a shortage of competition for a starting spot and with the player still very inexperienced at this point, it's unclear what will happen between now and the end of the next window.

The January window could be his time to go out on loan and shine, but an exit for the Englishman isn't guaranteed at this point.

Plymouth Argyle potentially offered hope of January deal for Jayden Danns

According to Nixon, the amount of playing time Danns gets before the January window will determine whether he goes out on loan in January or not.

Having been wanted by a number of sides in the summer, the 18-year-old is unlikely to be short of interest in January either if he's made available for a temporary move away from Anfield.

The player has reportedly been told that he will have the opportunity to impress in the first team during the final few months of 2024 before a review of his situation takes place.

After that, top figures at Anfield will then decide whether he should be loaned out or not.

Plymouth, who were previously linked with a move for the player, may be hoping that a January deal is in the offing for the youngster.

The Pilgrims have retained star player Morgan Whittaker, but they would benefit from adding more attacking firepower to their team and this is why Danns could be a shrewd temporary addition.

Plymouth Argyle should continue Jayden Danns pursuit

Retaining Whittaker was huge for Plymouth.

Without him, the Pilgrims may have had little hope of staying up, considering how vital he has been for the club.

But Whittaker also needs others to step up to the plate and Danns could be one of those attackers if he makes the temporary move to Home Park in January.

It's a shame that they never managed to get a deal over the line for him in the summer.

However, Danns has already played at a senior level before and with this in mind, it probably wouldn't take long for him to settle in if he joined during the winter.