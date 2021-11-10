Liverpool plot Fulham transfer raid: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho this season, as per a recent report by TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old is said to have turned down numerous offers of a new contract at Craven Cottage and is now seemingly nearing an exit from the West London club.

Here, we weigh up his potential move to Anfield as the speculation persists over his future with the Whites.

Is it a good potential move?

You only have to look at how well another Fulham academy graduate in Harvey Elliott has progressed at Liverpool to understand just how much faith the Reds are putting in their younger players.

They offer a good environment that doesn’t put too much emphasis on loaning young players out as soon as possible.

There are now genuine chances to feature regularly in the first team under Jurgen Klopp and for that reason more and more youngsters are being attracted to the red side of Merseyside.

Carvalho would be going to a club that can take his game to the next level on both the domestic and European stage.

Would he start?

Initially the teenager would be used as more of a squad option by Liverpool and would have to work hard on the training pitch to show that he is ready to slot into the starting eleven in the long run.

Klopp demands a lot from his squad, with their defensive responsibilities being as important their attacking ones, which means Carvalho would have to work more on developing the former.

If he couldn’t be afforded the game time he requires at Anfield, it would be fair to assume that the club could look to loan him out to a Premier League or Championship side.

Managing his development if he made the move would be crucial to Liverpool getting the best out of a player who has undoubted potential to go to the very top of the game.

What does he offer?

Carvalho offers a low centre of gravity and creative skills that make him stand out amongst his teammates.

He is arguably in the same mould as former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho, due to the fact that he can operate as an out and out number 10 or on either flank.

His dribbling ability also allows him to draw in opponents, which creates space for others in the final third.

Lastly he is still at the very beginning of his senior career and offers the Reds the potential to become one of the best players of his generation if his development continues on its upwards trajectory.