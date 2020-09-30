Liverpool player’s move to EFL side now unlikely after development

Hull City are now unlikely to sign Ben Woodburn from Liverpool with the arrival of Regan Slater from Sheffield United in mind, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

The Tigers have started this season in Sky Bet League One very well indeed.

They have won their opening three games and are one of the early pace-setters under Grant McCann, with his new-look side certainly impressing so far.

Regan Slater is going to be playing for the Tigers this season, too, and that appears to mean that Ben Woodburn will now not be joining the club.

According to the report, though it is not impossible that City would also sign Woodburn, it is now pretty unlikely he’ll arrive from Liverpool as Slater, as well as others already in that position, make the need for the Welshman not particularly pressing.

It remains to be seen, then, where Woodburn ends up.

The Verdict

Liverpool had big hopes for Woodburn when he burst onto the scene against Leeds United a few seasons ago but he’s not managed to quite kick on, though he is still very young.

Another loan spell seems likely this season but a move to the KCOM doesn’t appear to be on the cards now, so let’s see where he ends up.