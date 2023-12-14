Highlights League One clubs, as well as clubs in Europe, are interested in signing Liverpool's Harvey Blair on loan in January.

The winger could be allowed out on loan to build his fitness and experience after missing most of the first half of the season through injury.

Portsmouth and Reading were among the clubs linked with a move for the 20-year-old in the summer.

A number of League One clubs are interested in signing Liverpool's Harvey Blair on loan in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that clubs in Europe are also keen on a potential deal for the winger.

Portsmouth and Reading previously linked with Liverpool winger

Blair has come through the youth ranks at Liverpool, and his made one and only senior appearance for the club to date in a League Cup win over Preston North End back in October 2021.

Amid that struggle for game time, a number of clubs, including League One quartet Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Reading were linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

However, the prospects of such a deal were then knocked back, after suffering a knee injury in pre-season that kept him out for an extended period.

But with the winger now closing in on a return to full fitness, it seems as though the possibility of a temporary move away from Anfield is now once again becoming a possibility, as the January transfer window approaches.

League One clubs again eyeing moves for Blair

According to this latest update, Blair is now nearing a return to fitness, which appears to be opening the door for a potential move away once the market reopens.

It is thought that Liverpool are now willing to send him out on loan next month, in order to help the winger build his match fitness, and gain some senior experience.

As a result, a number of clubs in the third-tier of English football are now said to be keen on a temporary move for Blair, once the market opens again.

However, those sides appear as though they may not be alone with their pursuit of Blair, with it claimed that top-flight clubs Belgium and Denmark have shown an interest in a deal for the 20-year-old.

Portsmouth leading the way in League One

Of those League One clubs who were linked with Blair in the summer, it is Portsmouth who have enjoyed the mist successful campaign so far.

Pompey are currently top of the third-tier standings, six points clear of the play-off places. Leyton Orient and Burton - who recently sacked manager Dino Maamria - are 16th and 19th, six and four points clear of the play-offs respectively.

Reading meanwhile, are 23rd, four points from safety, having had four points deducted this season for financial reasons.

2023/24 League One table (selected clubs) Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 1st Portsmouth 20 +18 45 16th Leyton Orient 20 -9 22 19th Burton Albion 20 -12 20 23rd Reading 20 -10 14 As of 14th December 2023

Blair could be a useful signing for League One teams

It does feel as though the Liverpool winger is a player who could be a useful addition for a number of clubs currently in the third-tier of English football.

Blair has already been around Jurgen Klopp's first-team at Liverpool for some time, highlighting the potential and ability he already possesses.

Indeed, you imagine he will already have learned some things from that experience, that he will be keen to put to use on the pitch sooner rather than later.

That means he may be capable of making a big impact in League One with what he knows and can do, meaning it would be no huge surprise to see something of a battle for his signature once the market opens next month.