Liverpool player keen on striking Fulham transfer agreement

Liverpool defender Neco Williams is keen on securing a permanent transfer to Championship league leaders Fulham this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 17-cap Wales international joined the Cottagers on loan for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day in January and has slotted seamlessly into Marco Silva’s starting 11.

After nine appearances for the west London side, Williams has scored twice and assisted two goals and has formed a partnership with ex-Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson down the right flank at Craven Cottage.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Fulham players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 27-years-old, plays for Barnsley, born in Hemel Hempstead Cauley Woodrow Sheyi Ojo

Williams has made just 13 Premier League appearances so far under Jurgen Klopp – he has played 33 times for the Reds altogether but the majority of those have come in cup competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently standing in Williams’ way at Anfield at right-back and per Football Insider, that particular roadblock is one of the reasons as to why the youngster wants out of Liverpool.

Liverpool are believed to value Williams at £12 million and as reported by Graeme Bailey last week, the Cottagers are planning on swooping for both the right-back and his team-mate Joe Gomez if they secure promotion to the Premier League as planned for next season.

The Verdict

Now he’s getting regular football, Williams is flourishing and he’s fitted in very well with Fulham’s attacking style.

He could obviously brush up on some of the defensive aspects of his game, but Williams is always a threat going forward and no Fulham fan is going to forget his audacious 40-yard attempt at goal against Blackburn Rovers a few weeks ago that hit the crossbar in a hurry.

We can naturally assume that Fulham will be in the Premier League next season – therefore they’ll have the funds to strike a permanent agreement for Williams.

At this point, it’s probably a no-brainer to sort that particular deal out – especially when it appears that the player himself is keen to take on a new challenge.