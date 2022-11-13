Liverpool player eyed up by German giants for potential transfer following impressive Blackburn Rovers performances

Blackburn Rovers loanee Tyler Morton is being watched by German giants Borussia Dortmund as they weigh up a transfer approach, The Sun have reported.

The 20-year-old has followed the path that Harvey Elliott took by heading to Ewood Park for a season of Championship football, and since the end of August he has been a regular in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s starting 11.

Morton is part of a side that is challenging for automatic promotion back to the Premier League and he has been impressing in the engine room, and his showings have caught the eye of Dortmund.

They have sent their England-based scout Daniel Dodds to check up on Morton on several occasions recently, with the potential for the youngster to be used as makeweight in a deal for England international Jude Bellingham.

Quiz: What club did Blackburn Rovers sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Who did Blackburn sign Roque Santa Cruz from? Schalke 04 Hertha Berlin Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich

Ahead of Blackburn’s East Lancashire derby clash against Burnley, Morton has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Rovers and has two assists to his name.

He has made nine appearances for Liverpool’s first-team in Jurgen Klopp’s reign, with the majority of those coming in cup competitions and in Europe.

The Verdict

Morton is obviously very highly-rated at Anfield, hence why the club decided to send him on the same path as Elliott – albeit he is a couple of years older.

Blackburn have been entrusted with some top youngsters over the years and despite having strong competition in the middle of the park, Morton has made one of those spots his own.

Dortmund have done well with bringing in young English talents over the years, with Jadon Sancho and Bellingham being successful, so if they’re eyeing up Morton then chances are that he’s going to go on to good things.

The central midfielder is flourishing at Ewood Park, and it’s only a matter of time before he is playing in the Premier League or is out on loan in a top European division.