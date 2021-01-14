Liverpool player departs the club to join EFL side on temporary basis

Plymouth have made their first January signing – with Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis making the temporary switch.

Lewis, whose only first-team appearance for the Reds came during last seasons FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury, will spend the remainder of the campaign at Home Park.

His only other senior experience came during a loan spell with Ligue 2 outfit Amiens, where he’d feature nine times, although his stint in France was recently terminated before the Reds decided to immediately send him back out on loan to Plymouth.

Lewis came through the Liverpool academy under the guidance of Steven Gerrard and has been capped up to Under-20 level for England.

Plymouth currently sit 15th in the League One standings, having recently picked up their form – and Lewis will be hoping to make his Pilgrims debut against Crewe on Saturday, although the Home Park outfit confirmed that his deal is subject to international clearance.

The Verdict

This is a really good move for both parties.

Whilst Lewis’ experience is quite minimal, he needs to playing senior football, and League One represents an excellent platform for the youngster to continue his development.

Plymouth do have a number of left-backs at the club, but with plenty of league games remaining in their league campaign, plus an FA Cup tie at Sheffield United around the corner, there should be opportunities for Lewis in the coming weeks.