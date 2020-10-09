Liverpool player could make EFL move before deadline

Liverpool’s Harry Wilson could be loaned out to a Championship club after the Welsh international was left out of the Reds’ Champions League squad for this season, according to the Evening Standard.

Wilson’s only appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s men since returning from a loan spell at Bournemouth last term came in last Thursday’s EFL Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal, in which he missed the decisive spot-kick.

The 23-year-old impressed for the Cherries, scoring seven goals in 35 appearances, although his performances weren’t enough to save Bournemouth from relegation.

And Wilson returned to Anfield this summer with possibility of playing regular first-team football, although he hasn’t even made the bench for the Reds’ opening four Premier League matches.

The Standard believe that the attacker’s lack of opportunities make an Anfield exit extremely likely before next Friday’s domestic deadline-day – whether that be on loan or permanently.

Wilson has enjoyed successful loan spells at EFL clubs Derby County and Hull City, scoring an impressive 22 goals from just 53 matches.

The Verdict

Wilson’s next club hasn’t yet been reported, but his track-record in the Championship is outstanding.

He was one of the reasons Frank Lampard’s Derby came close to promotion two seasons back, and whichever EFL side he ends up at, should consider themselves extremely fortunate to have a player capable to competing in the topflight on their hands.