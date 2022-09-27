Liverpool player confirms he was in discussions with Burnley over potential summer transfer

Liverpool player Sepp van den Berg, currently on loan at FC Schalke, has confirmed he was in discussions with Burnley this summer over a potential transfer before he moved to the Bundesliga side.

Van den Berg impressed out on loan at Preston North End last season, making a total of 50 appearances for the Deepdale outfit in all competitions and was rumoured to potentially be returning to the Championship with the Clarets on loan this summer.

Instead, he opted for the Bundesliga and Schalke, and he has now revealed the reasoning behind his decision, explaining that he saw the opportunity to play in the German top flight as a step up from Championship football.

“I actually already knew in the preparation that I was going to be rented [loaned] out,” the Dutchman told ELF Voetbal, via Soccernews.nl.

“Sitting on the bench there is nice [at Liverpool], but of course I learn the most when I play. At Preston North End, I did get to gain a lot of experience.

“Just look at my shoulders. I gained ten kilos just in muscle mass. But another year in the Championship really wasn’t my preference.

12 quiz questions about Burnley legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 JOHN ANGUS MADE HOW MANY BURNLEY LEAGUE APPEARANCES? 139 239 339 439

“I spoke to Burnley, but I still wanted a step higher.

“Schalke 04 already inquired a year and a half ago, then I eventually chose Preston North End.

“I really rate the Bundesliga as a step up, though. Football lives here in all forms. The decision was easy for me, and my first three duels here so far proved me right.”

The Verdict

To think Burnley could have been even stronger had they managed to secure the services of Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool.

With that being said, though, his reasoning is solid for opting for Germany over a return to the Championship.

Having spent 18 months on loan at Preston, you can totally understand why the young defender felt that a move to another league would be beneficial for his development.

That is even more so the case when you consider that the Bundesliga is one of Europe’s top five leagues.

His decision was unfortunate for Burnley, but probably the best decision for his career moving forwards.