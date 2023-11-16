Highlights Archie Gray's breakout season with Leeds United has attracted transfer interest, but the club has placed a £40 million price tag on his future to retain him.

Borussia Dortmund, with their track record of developing young players like Jude Bellingham, could be an appealing destination for Gray.

While Liverpool and Manchester City may be prestigious clubs, Dortmund offers a platform to perform on big stages like the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Archie Gray’s breakthrough into the Leeds United first team squad has been one of the biggest stories of the first half of the Championship season.

With the Whites aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt under Daniel Farke, the German has entrusted a 17-year-old to play in the heart of his midfield.

The youngster has impressed with his performances so far, which has naturally led to him attracting potential transfer interest ahead of the January window.

It has been reported that the Championship side has placed a £40 million price tag on his future, as Leeds look to hold onto their bright young star.

However, with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly showing an interest in his services, it may prove difficult for the club to hold onto the teenager, especially if promotion isn’t secured this campaign.

Why should Archie Gray turn down Liverpool and Man City?

However, of the clubs initially showing an interest in the teenager, there is one that stands out above the rest.

Borussia Dortmund are the only foreign club to have been mentioned as a possible next destination for Gray.

Dortmund have positive memories of scouring the EFL for exciting talent, having previously signed Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in a sensational £25 million move in 2020, when the midfielder was still just 17 himself.

The Bundesliga giants could repeat that same trick again with Leeds if they do make an attempt at signing Gray.

And Gray should be heavily considering the potential of what signing for the German club means.

While Liverpool and City may be fighting for major honours in English football, both clubs have proven a difficult place to break into the first team squad for young players in recent years.

For every Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden, there are dozens of other talented academy stars that get shipped out on loan and ultimately depart for smaller things on a permanent basis.

What makes Borussia Dortmund an appealing next destination for Archie Gray?

Dortmund have a proven track record of repeatedly giving young players a platform to perform on the biggest stages.

The club narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title last season, and regularly compete in the Champions League against the very biggest clubs.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Bellingham have made the transition to German football quite smoothly in recent years, going on to bigger things at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Dortmund offer a platform to develop young careers, and know what it takes to nurture and produce superstars.

While it remains to be seen whether Gray could be convinced to leave Leeds at any point, there is no denying the potential appeal of signing for a club like Dortmund.

Leeds supporters will be hoping that he will remain at the club and help power them to promotion to the Premier League.

But if he is going to leave Elland Road to take a step up in quality, then the idea of signing for Dortmund has to be considered.

Their track record speaks for itself.