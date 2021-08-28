Liverpool open talks with EFL winger as Deadline Day looms

Reading youngster Femi Azeez has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Premier League giants Liverpool, according to CaughtOffside.

It is claimed that the Reds hold an interest in striking a deal with the Championship side this summer, with Azeez’s early season performances seemingly catching the eye.

CaughtOffside have made the claim in saying that talks are ‘ongoing’ over a potential deal that would see Azeez’s wages rise to £75,000-a-week, although it remains to be seen as to whether there is any truth in that report as of yet.

The 20-year-old has been thrown into senior football relatively swiftly, and he’s certainly wasted no time in making a positive impact at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this term.

Azeez netted his first goal of the 2021/22 season, as he fired home from close-range in a recent win over Preston North End, much to the joy of the Reading supporters.

The winger has been seen as Michael Olise’s replacement by some sections of Reading’s supporters, with former Royals man departing in favour of a move to Crystal Palace in the summer.

But Reading could be facing a tough decision on his future at the club, with Azeez entering the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

With just days to go until Deadline Day though, it remains to be seen as to what stage Liverpool are at with their negotiations over a potential deal for Azeez this summer.

Reading are set to take on Huddersfield Town in their next match, in what is likely to be a tricky test at the John Smith’s Stadium for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

The Verdict:

This is a really tough one for Reading if Liverpool’s interest is genuine.

Azeez has really impressed in his breakthrough season so far with the Berkshire-based side, and the club’s supporters will be desperate to see him stick around for this year’s campaign.

But the prospect of moving to a club with the stature that Liverpool have is likely to be a tempting proposition for any player, and Azeez would be no different here.

Reading could cash-in on him this summer, and you couldn’t blame the club either, as they look to avoid losing him for free at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.