Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to win the EFL Cup - their first domestic trophy win since winning the FA Cup in 1955.

The first half belonged to Newcastle, who were the dominant force. After sustained pressure throughout the opening period, they were rewarded on the stroke of half-time when Dan Burn headed home a Kieran Trippier corner. The Geordies went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

After Alexander Isak had a goal ruled out for offside in the opening minutes of the second half, the striker found the net just two minutes later to double Newcastle's lead and get the fans believing that today would be their day.

Substitute Federico Chiesa got a vital goal back for Liverpool in the third minute of stoppage time. The initially disallowed effort went to VAR and was deemed to be onside, setting up a very tense finale.

The Magpies managed to get the job done after 100 minutes of pure brilliance, bringing home their first domestic trophy since 1955.

The first half-chance of the game fell to Newcastle. Jacob Murphy's run down the right-hand side allowed him to cross towards the arriving Harvey Barnes. The winger wasn't able to make clean contact with the ball, directing it high and wide.

The opening 15 minutes were a very even affair, both sides and sets of supporters really up to it on the finest pitch in English football. Eddie Howe's wingers Murphy and Barnes looked to be real live wires early on.

The Magpies were controlling the midfield battle, and were almost rewarded on 23 minutes as one of their midfielders flashed a shot just wide. Sandro Tonali cut inside and fashioned a shooting opportunity that flashed just wide of Kelleher's post.

Just a minute later, Ibrahima Konate had to make a vital intervention from a low-driven Murphy cross to prevent a tap-in for Isak. The pressure was starting to ramp up from the Toon Army.

That pressure wouldn't let off, as Trippier was next to test the Liverpool defence. The ball fell kindly to the former England international inside the box, but the shot was charged down for a corner.

The resulting corner forced Kelleher to make a save, as Burn's header was glanced goalward by Bruno Guimaraes. It was a routine catch for the Irishman, who wasn't caught out by the touch from the Brazilian.

Newcastle would finally get what they deserved on the stroke of half-time through big Dan Burn. An exquisite corner from Trippier found the defender unmarked. He thumped a header from distance into the bottom left corner, sending the Geordies into absolute bedlam. It was no less than they deserved.

John Brooks decided that was all for the first half as Diogo Jota gave the Toon a slight scare with a shot from inside the box. Newcastle held a 1-0 lead into the break, which was no less than they deserved.

Whatever had been said by Arne Slot at half-time certainly had an impact on his side from the get-go in the second half. A neat move almost allowed Jota to get a shot on target which was charged down by Joelinton.

The Magpies thought they'd doubled their advantage just minutes later from another corner. This time Joelinton recycled the ball back into the mix, which was once again met by Burn. Kelleher managed to clear his shot off the line and straight into the path of Isak, who steered it home. However, he was judged to be offside after a VAR check.

It wouldn't play on Geordie minds for long though, as the Swede put his club two goals to the good. Livramento's ball into the box was headed down by Murphy and lashed home by Isak first-time. Now the Toon Army were within 40 minutes of their first domestic trophy since 1955.

Down the other end, Nick Pope made a wonderful close-range stop to deny substitute Curtis Jones. The Newcastle keeper got a strong hand to the shot and was able to tip it over the bar. Fellow Liverpool substitute Darwin Núñez then had a chance to test Pope, but his first touch was poor, which allowed the keeper to gather easily.

This was a truly thrilling game of football, as the Magpies had a wonderful chance to make a three. A defence-splitting ball over the top to Barnes allowed him to square it to Isak. With no defenders around him, the striker tried to finish acrobatically, but was denied by a great stop from Kelleher.

A wave of Liverpool pressure ensued. Slot's men knew that they needed a goal quickly with just ten minutes left. However, Newcastle's defence remained sturdy. Every tackle, clearance, block and interception was cheered by the Geordies like it was a goal.

The fourth official held up his board to indicate eight minutes of added time, which would feel like eight years for those dressed in black and white. Fans swung their scarves in the air, willing their team over the line.

Chiesea got one back in the third minute of stoppage time after a lengthy VAR check. The Italian was played in by fellow substitute Harvey Elliott to slot past Pope. The tension inside Wembley Stadium had been cranked up to 11.

Newcastle desperately tried to eat up the time remaining, getting the ball in the corner and forcing set-pieces which ate into the time that the Reds had to try and salvage something from the dying embers.

As the clock entered the 100th minute, Brooks put his whistle to his lips, bringing pure Geordie pandemonium. For the first time since 1955, Newcastle had a domestic trophy to their name. Those heroes in the famous black and white stripes had just etched themselves into Newcastle folklore, as the team to end the trophy drought.

Newcastle United player ratings

N. Pope - 8 K. Trippier - 8 F. Schar - 7 D. Burn - 8 T. Livramento - 8 S. Tonali - 8 Joelinton - 8 B. Guimaraes - 8 H. Barnes - 7 (J. Willock 80'(6)) A. Isak - 8 (C. Wilson 80'(6)) J. Murphy - 9 (E. Krafth 89'(6)) Unused substitutes: M. Dubravka, S. Longstaff, L. Miley, S. Neave, W. Osula, M. Targett

Liverpool FC player ratings

C. Kelleher - 7 J. Quansah - 6 V. van Dijk - 6 I. Konate - 6 (C. Jones 57'(6)) A. Robertson - 6 A. Mac Allister - 5 (C. Gakpo 66'(5)) R. Gravenberch - 6 (F. Chiesa 72'(7)) D. Szoboszlai - 6 M. Salah - 4 D. Jota - 6 (D. Nunez 57'(5)) L. Diaz - 6 (H. Elliott 72'(6)) Unused substitutes: A. Becker, W. Endo, K. Tsimikas, J. McConnell

Liverpool v Newcastle United match attendance

It was a packed out Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday afternoon, with a total of 88,513 spectators.

Arne Slot reacts as Liverpool are beaten in the EFL Cup final

Speaking to the press after the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said: "Disappointing result, disappointing performance.

"It was a tough week, but it was a week when we extended our lead to 12 [points] from 10, so it's not all negative.

"It was a game that went the way they [Newcastle] wanted it to go and, before half-time, they got some extra energy with the goal which they probably deserved.

"I want to make it clear that the week started really well, beating Southampton and extending our lead to 12 points. The further you go in competitions, the harder the opponents get. Even Liverpool can lose."

Eddie Howe reacts as Newcastle United make history

Speaking to the press after the match, jubilant Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "[I'm] so pleased for the players. We've all had different journeys and come together as a squad. I love being their leader.

"It's amazing what football can do, and with such a long wait to win a trophy, it's certainly a day I'll never forget. There has to be [a big celebration]. I will be encouraging it, which is rare for me.

"So many different thoughts are running through your head. I thought we made it more difficult for ourselves to concede the goal.

"I do think we've got some iconic players who will go down as legends of the football club, but they will have to cement that legacy."