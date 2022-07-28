Liverpool & Newcastle United keeping tabs on Sheffield United player

Sheffield United’s Will Osula is on the radar of Liverpool and Newcastle United, although no offer is imminent for the striker.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated at Bramall Lane and he managed to make five appearances in the first-team last season for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as they reached the play-offs.

And, it appears his form has caught the eye, with the Sheffield Star revealing that Jurgen Klopp’s side and the Magpies have both been watching the youngster as they consider a potential move down the line.

Despite that, there’s nothing to suggest the Blades will receive an offer for the player this month, with the report claiming that the next step for Osula is likely to be a loan move.

They state that a switch to League One Burton Albion could be on the cards, with the Yorkshire outfit pleased at how Daniel Jebbison developed whilst at the Brewers under the guidance of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Osula has featured regularly for Heckingbottom’s side during pre-season and could be involved as they take on Watford in their opening fixture on Monday night.

The verdict

You can understand why some Premier League clubs are looking at Osula because he is clearly a very talented player for his age and has the potential to have a great career.

Whether that would be a good move for him is open to debate but the Blades are obviously not going to want to sell.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, with the next step seemingly to send Osula out on loan as he searches for game time to continue to improve.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.