Liverpool name their price as West Brom, Fulham and Stoke City circle £8m-rated forward

West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Stoke City have been quoted £8m by Liverpool for the service of Taiwo Awoniyi heading into this summer.

Awoniyi is a product of the FSV Frankfurt academy, but has been on the books with Liverpool since the summer of 2018.

However, he’s failed to make a senior appearance at Anfield, instead making inroads into senior football out on loan, with the likes of Gent and Mainz.

Most recently, he’s been on the books of Union Berlin, who he scored five goals for in the Bundesliga last season, as well as registering two assists.

Liverpool plan to offload the 23-year-old this summer, though, with The Athletic reporting how the forward will cost around £8m.

They also note that Fulham and West Brom, who have just been relegated back into the Championship, have already shown an interest in picking up Awoniyi. Additionally, Stoke are interested in doing a deal with Liverpool.

Amongst Awoniyi’s goals last season, he struck against Borussia Dortmund in a 2-1 win for Union Berlin ahead of Christmas.

However, his last goal came on January 2nd, with the forward without a goal in his last nine appearances heading into the summer.

The Verdict

An £8m valuation might well rule Stoke out of the running here. You’d imagine they were searching for a loan or a cut-price deal given the money spent in the Championship over the years.

Fulham and West Brom are different, though, given the fact that they have only just been relegated back into the Championship.

However, there’s a need for that pair to be cautious heading back into the Championship in the current climate.

It’s important to not go gung-ho to get back to the Premier League, but there’s no denying that if Awoniyi delivers on his potential, he might be a deal worth doing.

