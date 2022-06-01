Liverpool mulling over potential bid for Watford forward

Watford might face a battle to keep some of their more important players this summer now they have been relegated, with Joao Pedro the latest to be linked with a switch elsewhere.

The 20-year-old could certainly be tempted away too when you consider who has put him on their target list, with the Daily Mail reporting that it is Liverpool who are the latest team to consider a move for the player.

The forward has plenty of first-team experience in the Premier League, having made 15 starts during Watford’s relegation campaign and bagging three goals along the way. Prior to that, he managed a further three showings for the Hornets in the top flight in his first season with the club.

Throw in an additional nine goals and 38 games in the Championship last year and Pedro has plenty of experience and knowhow in the English game so far despite his age. Now, having shown what he can do at the top level and with his potential high, it looks like the Reds could be set for another raid on the second tier this summer.

They’ve already brought names from the Championship to Anfield in the past, with the likes of Ben Davies from Preston being snapped up and Fabio Carvalho already having switched to the club this summer.

Next on the list could be Joao Pedro – and whilst Watford won’t want to let him leave, a move to Liverpool with the potential money involved could be hard for club and player to turn down.

The Verdict

There are certainly a few diamonds and high potential players to be found in the Championship and Joao Pedro could be one of the latest now that Watford have been relegated.

The forward has already played in the top two divisions and has scored goals at both levels despite the fact that the Hornets have spent the majority of their time in the top flight struggling near the relegation zone. That shows he could have the potential to get even better in the right environment – and Liverpool could present that to him.

They’ve got previous in terms of developing young talent and making sure they reach their full potential. Jurgen Klopp knows exactly what he is doing when it comes to turning a player into a first-team regular and a first-team talent.

Pedro then could really enjoy the chance to switch to Anfield – but Watford won’t want it to happen and will try and keep the player.