Liverpool midfielder set to secure permanent EFL switch

Reading are set to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a four-year deal according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Ejaria spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Royals for his second successive season, and he certainly caught the eye with a number of impressive performances.

Reading finished 14th in the Championship last season, and will be hoping they can build on some strong showings when the new season gets under way.

Ejaria was originally set to sign for Reading at the end of the 2019/20 season, but off-the-field events led to the Royals being unable to complete the deal.

It’s going to be an interesting few days ahead for Reading, with it being reported that Mark Bowen will return to his role as the club’s sporting director, with Veljko Paunovic set to be appointed as the club’s new manager ahead of the new season.

Reading are set to take on Derby County on the opening day of the season, although it seems as though it’ll be with a new manager in the dugout.

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant bit of business.

Ejaria has been brilliant since coming into the Reading team, and it’s a real coup for the Royals to be able to sign him on a permanent basis.

With it being reported that Reading are set to have a new manager in place in the near future as well, it seems as though they’re prepared to take a number of risks to challenge for promotion this season.

If they can sign more players with the quality that Ejaria has, then I see no reason why they can’t challenge for a top-six finish.