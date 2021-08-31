Liverpool midfielder set for temporary Deadline Day switch to EFL club

Liverpool midfielder Jake Cain is set to secure a loan move to League Two Newport County on the final day of the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic’s live transfer tracker.

Newport have already used the loan market to their advantage this summer with them having secured moves for both Aston Villa’s Finn Azaaz and Fulham’s Timmy Abraham. That comes with the Welsh club keen to go one better than last term and secure promotion to League One.

Cain has yet to make a move away from Liverpool on loan in his career so far, but he was handed a taste of first-team football for Jurgen Klopp’s side during an FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town back in February 2020.

The 19-year-old also enjoyed an impressive campaign with Liverpool’s under-23s last term with him managing to register six goals and five assists in his 17 appearances for them in Premier League 2 Division 1.

According to the latest report from The Athletic’s live transfer tracker, Liverpool are now set to sanction a temporary exit for Cain as they aim to get him some valuable first-team minutes in the Football League.

It is believed that Newport are the club that are going to sign the midfielder on a loan deal and a move should be completed before Deadline Day comes to a close.

The verdict

This looks like a sensible piece of business from Liverpool on transfer Deadline Day, Cain has been impressing for their under-23s in the last 12 months or so and he deserves the chance now to test himself in a competitive environment at Newport.

It seems that Michael Flynn has been able to secure a potentially very exciting player here in the shape of Cain and he will add a lot of extra quality to their midfield options.

The 19-year-old seems to have all the qualities that you would want in an attacking midfield player that can arrive late in the box and finish off chances. While he also seems to have an eye for creating chances as well if his record from last season is anything to go by.

This is a move that makes sense for all concerned and it will give Cain the chance to develop his game under the pressure of playing for three vital points week in week out in the fourth tier of English football.