Liverpool man touted as ideal Leeds United signing with Villa in pursuit

Leeds United should’ve targeted Liverpool forward Divock Origi this summer as he ticks a lot of their boxes, according to Noel Whelan.

The Whites are preparing for their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, having won the Championship title last term.

One area they will likely be looking to add reinforcements is the forward line with Patrick Bamford the only out-and-out striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The 25-year-old’s all-round performances were impressive in the Championship last season but there are certainly questions over whether he is prolific enough for the top flight – having scored 16 goals last season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan has suggested that Origi would’ve ticked a lot of boxes for them as a summer signing.

He explained: “I do like Origi.

“He has pace, power, can hold the ball up and can play out wide. He ticks a lot of boxes.

“I am surprised that Leeds have not questioned him but maybe his wages would be a stumbling block. When a player is at a big club like Liverpool, wages can be a problem especially when you only have a certain budget. Sometimes you need to shop carefully.”

The Liverpool forward has been linked with a move to Aston Villa already this summer.

Origi has been little more than a bit-part player for Liverpool over the past few seasons but has produced in some key moments for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Belgian has 34 goals in 140 appearances for the Reds but has surely written his name into the Anfield outfit’s folklore for his part in the comeback win against Barcelona in last year’s Championship League.

The Verdict

Leeds under Bielsa will likely be an appetising prospect for players but I think this is a bit of stretch.

Despite his reduced playtime, Origi is part of a sensational Liverpool side and it’s hard to see the Whites forking out the cash needed to prize him away and convince him to join.

That said, you can’t argue with Whelan over the fact that he would be a fantastic signing and someone that has many of the characteristics that could see him thrive under Bielsa.