Whether Birmingham City are successful in their quest to stay in the Championship or not, it promises to be a huge summer for the club.

Birmingham City’s ambitions under Tom Wagner

When Tom Wagner and his group completed their takeover of Blues earlier this year, it seemed like a huge moment for all connected to the club.

After years of mismanagement, this was supposed to kickstart an exciting new era.

Clearly, it hasn’t gone to plan so far on the pitch, but that doesn’t mean Birmingham won’t have a bright future, as Wagner has already started work to move the club to a fantastic new stadium, as he continues to improve the infrastructure and commercial side of Blues.

They need a successful side to achieve those goals, so there is an expectation that new players will arrive this summer, and they obviously hope to be in the Championship.

On the basis that Blues remain in the second tier, here we look at THREE signings they must try to make…

Viktor Johansson

Bringing in at least one new keeper is sure to be a priority for Blues, as John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge are both out of contract in the coming months, and it’s hard to see either staying.

Ruddy has been number one this season, and he is one of few to emerge with credit in all honesty, as he is giving his all, and is desperate to keep the team in the league. But, at 37, it’s fair to say his best days are behind him.

Birmingham City Contracts Expiring Summer of 2024 (Source: Transfermarkt) Ivan Sunjic Scott Hogan Gary Gardner Marc Roberts Lukas Jutkiewicz John Ruddy Neil Etheridge Keshi Anderson (club has one-year option) Marcel Oakley

So, a replacement would be welcome, and Rotherham’s Johansson would be a smart addition.

Despite their relegation, Johansson has excelled, proving himself to be a reliable keeper, who is a great shot-stopper and also capable of commanding his box. At 25, he could be a solid option for the years to come at St. Andrew’s and a £750,000 release clause means he would be a bargain.

Nat Phillips

Sadly for Blues fans, we could identify virtually all areas of the pitch that need improving, but centre-back is another area that they’re sure to target.

Dion Sanderson has endured a mixed campaign, and Emanuel Aiwu hasn’t convinced, so Blues need to be in the market for a dominant centre-back who is a leader.

And, Liverpool’s Nat Phillips fits the bill. Currently on loan at Cardiff, he has impressed for the Bluebirds over the past few months, and he has recently revealed that he would be open to staying in Wales.

But, with doubts over the future of boss Erol Bulut, Blues could be in a position to nip in, whilst they may have more financial power than the Welsh side.

After years of loan spells, Phillips needs a permanent home, and he could become a firm favourite at Birmingham.

Jay Stansfield

Finally, Blues will be targeting several attackers in the summer window, but perhaps the first signing they need to make is a player currently at the club - Jay Stansfield.

The England U21 forward is contracted to Fulham, and he is highly-rated at Craven Cottage. However, Marco Silva isn’t a manager that tends to give youth a chance, and he has a really experienced squad right now that is stacked with quality. Plus, a new striker is sure to be on their radar this summer.

Therefore, there could be a chance to bring Stansfield on a permanent basis, and he has enjoyed his time with Blues this season, as he is the top scorer.

Again, he would fit the profile of the type of player that Birmingham should want, as Stansfield will continue to improve, and he could become a key figure in his new-look team.

Unlike others, this is a low-risk move as well, in the sense that Stansfield knows the club, and has proven himself at this level.