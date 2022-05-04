Liverpool man Neco Williams speaks out over future after Fulham loan spell

Neco Williams has been impressive during his six-month stay with Fulham, helping the side to not only secure a promotion but also the Championship title to boot.

He’s played only 14 times for the Cottagers since his move at the beginning of the year but has already lit up the league and the team with his displays on the right flank. In fact, he’s already managed two goals and two assists despite playing in their backline.

However, with the deal only agreed on a short-term basis, he is set to return to parent club Liverpool in the summer. However, it looks as though the player himself would prefer to either return to Anfield and play often or perhaps leave the club again in the offseason to ensure he continues to play frequently. That’s because he’s told the Liverpool Echo that he wants to play ‘week in, week out.’

Williams has played only 13 times throughout his career for Liverpool so far and that’s even less than he has managed during his short spell with Fulham for just half a campaign. It’s also his first loan spell away from the club in the EFL – and he has thrived being given the chance.

Now 21-years-old, he is no longer a teenager – and it looks like he doesn’t want to return to the Reds if it means spending the majority of his time either on the bench or not involved in the matchday squad at all.

With others – one such Trent Alexander-Arnold for example – ahead of him in the pecking order, he may find that hard – and Williams wants to ensure he continues to play as regularly as possible.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “Right now, I just want to play football week in and week out.

“I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me. I’ve improved as a player and getting promoted is a nice one to put on the CV.

“It’s been a great loan, but I’ll be going back to Liverpool in the summer, feeling like a more mature player and definitely an improved player.”

The Verdict

Neco Williams has proven that he is already a starting calibre player during his loan with Fulham, as he has shone brightly in their backline since his move and has helped them to promotion.

He did a decent job of standing in for his parent club too during their injury crisis at the back. However, with their defence now fully fit again, you would expect Williams to be struggling for action when he does return to Anfield.

There is potentially the chance then for the youngster to be sent out on another short-term basis. You wouldn’t be surprised to see Fulham perhaps tie him down to a full-season loan deal now they’re back in the Premier League and there will certainly be teams in the second tier keen to snap him up too.

Either way, it looks like he won’t want to go back to merely sitting on the bench – and if that is the plan for him at Liverpool for now, then he may have to look to play elsewhere for the time being.