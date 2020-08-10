Liverpool man could be set for EFL exit as Reds close on signing

Young Liverpool man Adam Lewis could be set for an EFL berth next season as the club close in on Greek star Kostas Tsimikas, according to Reds reporter Neil Jones at Goal.

The Anfield club are looking to defend their Premier League crown in 2020/21 and Tsimikas is set to be their first signing in the summer window.

A left-back, he is going to be tasked with challenging Andy Robertson for a starting spot and the move could well have repercussions further down the pecking order at the club.

Indeed, Jones reports that it could see young defender Lewis move out on loan in the window now, with Luton Town among the clubs taking a closer look at him.

The Hatters avoided relegation in 19/20 from the Championship and Nathan Jones will be eager to get his side climbing up the table now, starting with some good signings this summer.

The Verdict

Left-back was an area Liverpool needed to address this summer and it looks as though they have done it now with the Greek international joining.

It makes sense, then, that some of the young players at the club are going to move to get more game time and Lewis could find himself in the Championship.