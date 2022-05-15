Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle United eyeing move for Birmingham City starlet

Liverpool are among the early frontrunners to sign Birmingham City starlet Jobe Bellingham, with Manchester City and Newcastle United also circling, as per the Mirror.

According to the Mirror, the 16-year-old, who is the brother of Borussia Dortmund star and former Blues midfielder Jude Bellingham, has been offered fresh scholarship terms by Birmingham City, but is free to sign a contract with other clubs from next season.

The Blues are keen to keep hold of Bellingham for now though, with the report stating that the club have given assurances to the midfielder over his future development.

At just 16, the Blues youngster has already featured for the first team at St. Andrews, making two appearances in the Championship and one appearance in the FA Cup in 2021/22.

Bellingham came on for a 30 minute cameo for the Blues in their final match of the season at home to Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

Birmingham City will be hoping that they can keep hold of Jobe Bellingham for now, and the foreseeable future.

At just 16-years-old the young midfielder has plenty to learn, and you would imagine that he will get far more first team opportunities at Birmingham City than he will at the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Indeed, the 16-year-old only has to look towards his older brother Jude to see the blueprint that could lay ahead for him at St. Andrews.

Like Jobe, Jude Bellingham made his Blues debut aged 16, and, when the time was right after gaining plenty of first team experience, made the move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs in Borussia Dortmund.

With that in mind, it may be that Jobe would be best served following his older brother’s path and resisting the temptation to move elsewhere for now, particularly given that Birmingham are said to have given him assurances over his playing time and development.