Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is attracting interest from Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Who will sign Romeo Lavia?

The Belgian youngster only joined the Saints last year from Man City, with Lavia deciding that he needed to move to get more game time, even though he was highly-rated by the Premier League champions.

Whilst it’s been a tough campaign for Southampton, as they suffered relegation from the top-flight, the midfielder was one of few to emerge with credit, as he impressed with his ability to win the ball back and his composure in promotion.

Therefore, it seemed highly unlikely that Lavia would be playing Championship football next season, and that’s proving to be the case.

A host of clubs have been linked with the 19-year-old, and Football Insider have stated that it’s becoming a four-way battle for the player.

They claim that Liverpool have earmarked Lavia as a potential signing, with Mauricio Pochettino also thought to be a huge fan of the teenager as he looks to improve his Chelsea squad.

Meanwhile, the update adds that Arsenal are considering a move for Lavia, although they have other priorities, and Man City know they may have to activate the buy-back clause that was part of his sale this summer, or they risk missing out on him in the future.

So, a move for Lavia seems inevitable, and the south coast side are expected to cash in on other players in the group as they prepare for their new financial reality following relegation.

Lavia is destined to play at the highest level

This was an exciting signing for Southampton last summer, and unlike many other arrivals, Lavia has lived up to the hype. Of course, he has been inconsistent at times, which is what you’d expect for a youngster, but he has also shown what the hype is all about with some fantastic displays in a poor side.

Those who have watched him will recognise Lavia has excellent ability, and it’s no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in the country are looking to bring him in this summer.

From Southampton’s perspective, the fierce competition for his signature will drive the price up, which is a positive, and as it’s certain to be a big sale, it may help them keep hold of one or two that they perhaps thought they wouldn’t be able to.