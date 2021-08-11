Liverpool make transfer decision regarding recent Stoke City target

Liverpool are set to keep Neco Williams in and around the squad for this upcoming campaign, as reported by The Athletic.

The report states that the situation could still change in what remains of the transfer window, but as things stand, Williams seems to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the 2021/22 season.

Stoke City were credited with an interest in the Welsh defender earlier in the window, as per a report from Stoke Sentinel, but this latest development seemingly shuts off the possibility of The Potters string a deal with the Premier League giants.

Joining the Liverpool academy aged eight, Williams made his first-team debut for The Reds against Arsenal in October 2019.

Since then, he has proceeded to make 12 appearances for Liverpool and has never embarked on a spell away from the club domestically speaking.

Williams has made 14 appearances for Wales since his 2020 debut, scoring his first goal in a 1-0 win against Bulgaria in the Nations League.

The verdict

It is quite surprising that Williams is still being considered within Klopp’s squad.

He is still not at the level that is required at the top end of the Premier League and he would have certainly benefitted from a spell with a club who have promotion aspirations.

Williams has sometimes struggled to adapt at the highest level, but it is easy to forget that he is just 20 years old.

He certainly has the talent, which is why Klopp has kept him around the squad in recent seasons, but he is now in a position where he either needs to feature more for The Reds or gain regular first-team minutes elsewhere.

