Liverpool have made contact with Southampton to register their interest in midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League side are keen on adding to their midfield ranks this summer, and it is believed that Lavia is a player they have identified and are now ready to get ahead of the chasing pack.

Why are Liverpool interested in signing Romeo Lavia?

Southampton had a very disappointing 2022/23 campaign, one that resulted in them being relegated to the Championship.

However, in all the doom and gloom, Lavia was probably one of the very few who could hold his head high in regard to his performances.

This season was Lavia’s first taste of regular English football, and at 19, the midfielder caught the eye of several sides.

Liverpool are keen on the midfielder as they are expected to have a big reshuffle in the midfield department, with Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho all struggling for fitness this season, along with players departing.

As well as Liverpool, fellow Premier League side Chelsea are also said to be keen on the 19-year-old, as they face possible departures in the midfield area.

Chelsea have said to have been the favourites to sign Lavia this summer, but according to Football Insider, Liverpool have now moved ahead of the London club and registered contact with the Saints.

Should Southampton sell Romeo Lavia this summer?

As with any team that is relegated from the Premier League, there are always going to be teams that come circling around their best players.

Southampton are no different, and depending on what financial situation they are in, they could be in for a busy summer of departures, as several players look destined to remain in the English top-flight.

Lavia is under contract until the summer of 2027, so the Saints are in a very good position and, in a way, can’t lose. They will probably know that interest will be high in Lavia, and the likelihood is that he will depart, but considering his contract and the clubs that are interested, Southampton could receive a hefty fee.

Therefore, Southampton will hope that, as there is interest from Premier League clubs, there could be a bidding war this summer that solely benefits Southampton. Ideally, Southampton would like to keep Lavia, but with relegation and the money that is being mentioned, it is probably wise for the club to get what they can and let the midfielder depart.