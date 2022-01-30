Liverpool make late transfer window approach for Championship teenager

Premier League giants Liverpool have submitted an official £5 million bid for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, according to Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor.

Understand Liverpool have tabled a £5m bid for Fabio Carvalho. https://t.co/PoNHkHaeuZ — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 30, 2022

The 19-year-old, who has scored seven goals for the Cottagers this season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is refusing to sign a new deal.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is adamant that the teenager will remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season, however an exclusive earlier today from Football League World revealed that the London club were fearful of a late approach.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the England youth international – who was born in Portugal – and there has also been interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent months.

The Reds have now made their move for Carvalho with just over 24 hours to go in the window and it will be a real test of Fulham’s resolve as to whether they cash in or hold out for a tribunal or a compensation package in the summer if the youngster still doesn’t sign a new contract.

The Verdict

This could be a real head-turner for Carvalho but his short-term future is in the hands of his employers right now.

Marco Silva has been very clear that he expects to see the starlet stay at the club until the end of the season and he’s an important part of his attacking line-up as they aim to win promotion.

And you get the impression that despite the lack of time left on his deal it will take significantly more than the current £5 million on offer to tempt Fulham into selling.

They have targets in mind to potentially replace Carvalho with as we revealed earlier today, but they do not match to the ceiling that the 19-year-old has but regardless he won’t be at the club for much longer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.