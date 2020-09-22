Liverpool make breakthrough to sign £30m+ EFL man but Aston Villa poised to hijack deal

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr but Aston Villa are poised to hijack the deal, according to a report from France Football.

The 22-year-old turned heads with his impressive performances for Watford last season, scoring five goals and providing six assists, and following their relegation to the Championship looks as though he could be on the move.

The report claims that the Anfield outfit have agreed a fee between €35 million (£32m) and €40 million (£36.7m) for Sarr and are now discussing personal terms, having offered the player between €6 million (£5.5m) and €7 million (£6.4m) in yearly wages.

It is understood, however, that Villa have entered the race and are set to outbid the Reds and offer the player a starting place, something that Liverpool would not be able to give him.

The Premier League champions are believed to remain keen on signing Sarr despite the recent arrival of Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

France Football’s report claims that both Everton and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign the Senegal international this summer.

Sarr began his career in France with FC Metz before impressing during his two seasons at Stade Rennais and sealing a move to the Premier League last summer.

The Verdict

Sarr looks a really exciting young winger and it always seemed likely that he would secure a move back to the Premier League this summer.

This looks a perfect situation for Watford as it seems Villa are set to try and outbid Liverpool for the forward.

Signing the 22-year-old and hijacking the Premier League champions’ deal would be a real statement of intent from the Birmingham club, who have already made some fantastic additions this summer.