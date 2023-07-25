Liverpool have made an approach to Southampton for Roméo Lavia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League side are negotiating with the Saints over a deal for the 19-year-old.

Lavia impressed many with his performances for the team last season, in what was his breakout campaign in senior football.

Lavia signed from Manchester City in a £10.5 million deal from Manchester City last summer, which also included a buy-back clause worth £40 million that becomes active next year.

What is the latest involving Roméo Lavia’s situation at Southampton?

Former Man City academy director Jason Wilcox is leading the negotiations between Southampton and the Reds.

Southampton are set to hold firm in their £50 million asking price for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to meet that figure, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in big money moves this summer.

The future of Brazilian Fabinho may also play a role in the future of Lavia, with the 29-year-old negotiating an exit from Anfield.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad have agreed a £40 million fee with Liverpool for the midfielder, but have reached a stumbling block in their negotiations with the player.

All parties remain committed to getting the deal over the line, but there is a chance that it may not go through after all, which could have an impact on the club’s pursuit of Lavia.

How did Roméo Lavia fare last season?

Lavia featured 28 times in the Premier League for Southampton as the team finished bottom of the Premier League table.

The midfielder was a standout performer in the team that otherwise struggled to get results.

The team went through three different managers but were unable to turn their form around in time to survive in the Premier League for another year.

Russell Martin has since been appointed with the task of leading the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The former Swansea City boss will be aiming to compete for promotion but may have to do so without Lavia in his squad.

James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento are other players that have been linked with moves away from St. Mary’s this summer, but no major player sales have yet occurred.

The south coast club will get their season underway on 4 August in the opening game of the campaign, with a clash away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Would £50 million be a good deal for Southampton in the Roméo Lavia sale?

If Liverpool come in with a £50 million offer then Southampton have every reason to sell and should be happy to do so at that sum.

Lavia is a massively talented player, but that is far too big of a sum to turn down.

Even a compromise price closer to £40 million would still be a good deal for Southampton, all things considered.

The positive financial health of the club does mean that they can afford to hold firm in their valuations of star players, which is a far cry from the likes of Leicester City, which is also a good sign for the long-term future of Southampton.