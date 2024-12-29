Sheffield United prospect Ryan Oné is being targeted by Premier League leaders Liverpool.

That is the latest from journalist, Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, who claims that the Reds are building a dossier on the Sheffield United youngster, after he worked his way into the first-team picture at Bramall Lane earlier on in the season.

Nixon claims that Oné is the type of physical number nine that Liverpool do not currently possess within their developmental system, so they are keen to make a move for the Scotsman and build him up into a potential star of the future.

It is also reported that the Blades would likely ask for a big fee if Liverpool do come calling, given that they consider the forward. to be one of their hottest prospects.

Liverpool eye up Sheffield United striker Ryan Oné in surprise potential deal

Before signing for Sheffield United, Oné progressed through the academy of Hamilton Academical and went on to make 17 Scottish Championship appearances for the first team at a very young age.

While playing in Scotland, he was the subject of a bid from Brighton and Hove Albion which was rejected, but Hamilton expected an agreement to be reached. Obviously, nothing materialised, and in September 2023 he signed for Sheffield United, who were in the Premier League at the time.

Oné scored on his debuts for both the Under 18's and Under 21's sides, and as a result made his Premier League debut by coming off the bench against Arsenal.

This season, the teenager has been involved with the first-team more, and has made a number of appearances off the bench in the Championship. His Championship debut saw him come on against Bristol City and score an equaliser after being on the pitch for 15 minutes, which was ultimately followed by a winner scored by Harrison Burrows.

The Scotsman is a highly promising forward who has all the qualities of an up-and-coming target man, and is likely to get many more opportunities for the Blades this season, but Liverpool's interest could complicate things.

Sheffield United should resist Ryan Oné approaches - he could be the Kieffer Moore successor

Sheffield United have one goal in mind and one goal only: promotion to the Premier League, whatever it takes.

So far, they are in a good position to achieve that goal, as they find themselves well within the race for the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Wilder is said to be eyeing some experience in the January window to add to his squad for the promotion push, and that could push the aforementioned Oné down the pecking order somewhat, especially if a new forward is added to the ranks.

The Scottish youngster has had plenty of minutes off the bench, and was even entrusted with a start against Plymouth Argyle, but when the final months of the season come, Wilder will want to call upon the players that have been there and done it.

Even if Oné fails to get many more minutes this season though, they should not be considering selling to Liverpool or any other club - he has lots of potential and in a couple of years time, he could be the full-time successora t the top end of the pitch to Kieffer Moore.