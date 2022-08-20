Liverpool loanee explains motivating factor behind Bolton Wanderers transfer switch

Conor Bradley has revealed that the style of play used by Bolton Wanderers is a key reason he joined the club on loan from Liverpool.

Having spent the past few years in Liverpool’s youth ranks, Bradley is now getting his first taste of regular first-team football, with a season-long loan spell with the League One club.

That is something that certainly seems to be benefitting the 19-year-old, who has already scored two goals and provided one assist in five appearances in all competitions for the Trotters.

It seems therefore, as though Bradley has slotted in well to the way Ian Evatt’s side play, and it now appears that was always on the teenager’s mind when he decided to make that move.

Which ten of these 25 Bolton Wanderers facts are fake?

1 of 25 Bolton were formed in 1874? Real Fake

Speaking about why he decided to make the move to Bolton this summer, the full-back told The Manchester Evening News: “I love it. We played a similar way to the one at Liverpool. Quite attacking, free-flowing, playing the ball out from the back, so I have enjoyed it so far.

“It was one of the main reasons I came here. Liverpool wanted me to play somewhere similar to them, helping my development, so that’s why I picked Bolton, really.”

Bradley’s impact has helped Bolton to a strong start to the season, with the Trotters sat fourth in the League One table going into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This does seem to have been a sensible approach for Bradley to take when deciding on this move.

Loans are a huge opportunity for many young players, and it makes sense for the right-back to move to a side that play with a similar style to his parent club.

That way, he will be well prepared for any opportunities he gets at Liverpool in the years to come, and the fact he has started so impressively at Bolton, certainly bodes well for his future prospects at Anfield.

You feel Liverpool themselves will be keeping a keen eye on what the teenager is doing as well, and they will no doubt be pleased with what they have seen as well.