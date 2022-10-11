Liverpool loan watch: All the latest on Rhys Williams at Blackpool in the EFL

Rhys Williams secured an early loan move during the summer transfer window, moving to Blackpool.

The defender had previously been out on loan with Swansea City last season, gaining his first experience of senior football at this high of a level.

But he only managed five appearances for Russell Martin’s side, which calls into question just how much he was able to develop his game with the Swans.

His parent club, Liverpool, moved quickly to secure a different Championship side that may offer him greater playing time for the campaign ahead.

Here we look at his season so far since joining the Bloomfield Road outfit in the middle of July…

Williams has already earned greater playing time with Michael Appleton’s side than he did in South Wales.

The 21-year old has featured nine times for Blackpool in the Championship, starting on each occasion.

His debut came on the opening day as he played the full 90 minutes in the Seasiders’ 1-0 win over Reading.

The centre-back went on to start the next eight league games, helping the side to three wins, two draws and three losses in total.

However, an injury has kept him out of the team since the 3-0 loss to Rotherham United in September.

The youngster managed 83 minutes against the Millers before coming off as a substitute.

The extent of the injury is not thought to be too serious, and it is hoped that Williams will be able to make his return to the squad for the upcoming clash against Sheffield United this weekend.

However, he has missed four league games during this absence, including two defeats, one draw and one victory.

It remains to be seen whether he will be thrown back into the starting lineup upon his recovery on Saturday, as he may also be eased back into the side.

But his level of playing time under Appleton before his injury indicates that he is a well trusted figure by the Blackpool manager and that he shouldn’t have to wait too long to earn his place back in the side once he has proven his fitness to the coaching staff.