Liverpool loan incoming? The big Blackburn Rovers transfer dilemmas facing Tomasson ahead of September 1st

Blackburn Rovers have had a brilliant start to life under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The only side in the Championship to have won both of their opening matches, things are looking promising at Ewood Park.

Rovers earned all three points courtesy of a fine long-distance strike from Lewis Travis against QPR on the opening day, and followed this up with a convincing 3-0 victory away at Swansea City last weekend.

A 4-0 victory in the EFL Cup last night will have done the mood in the Blackburn camp no harm either.

Having said that, Tomasson does still have a couple of transfer dilemmas to deal with as the transfer window draws to a close.

Here, we’ve picked out two of them.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

One of the big dilemmas facing the Blackburn Rovers boss revolves around the future of start striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

After the club triggered a contract extension earlier this summer, the Chilean international has just one year remaining on his current deal at Ewood Park, and has been extensively linked with a move away.

In recent weeks, we have seen the likes of Leeds United and West Ham linked with a move for the striker.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Jack Payne Huddersfield Sheff Utd

The 23-year-old has started both of Rovers’ Championship matches so far, netting against Swansea at the weekend, but Tomasson and the club face a big dilemma as to whether to keep him this summer or not.

Of course, ability wise, they would absolutely want him to remain at Ewood Park, but with this likely to be the last chance to cash in on their star man, and the player himself likely to be interested in a Premier League move, things aren’t quite that simple.

Sepp van den Berg

Another dilemma facing Tomasson is trying to get a deal done for Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Rovers boss has made a pitch to the Reds about bringing the Dutch defender back to the Championship this summer.

Van den Berg spent the 2021/22 campaign out on loan at Preston North End where he made 45 league appearances, and 50 in all competitions.

Burnley are also in for the central defender, but with more game time potentially on offer at Ewood Park, Blackburn could get one over on their Lancashire rivals.