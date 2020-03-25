Liverpool legend picks out the Leeds United favourite who ‘couldn’t be stopped’

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Leeds United favourite Mark Viduka, saying that ‘he couldn’t be stopped’.

The Liverpool favourite was casting his eye over the Premier League classic between the Whites and his former club from 2000 – a game that ended in a stunning 4-3 victory for the Yorkshire side.

Viduka was the star of the show on that day as he scored all four goals to sink the Reds – a performance which Carragher believes was typical of the big Australian.

Speaking on Monday Night Football Retro, Carragher: “There’s certain types of players where physically you can’t cope with them so you have to play against them In a different way.

“Viduka was always someone who came to the ball to get it to feet and then with his back to goal he would try and turn you – sort of like Mark Hughes in lots of ways.

“You were never going to get in front of him and you’d have to accept that he would hold the ball up and turn.

“He was never going to run in behind but it people like Lee Bowyer, Harry Kewell and those players.

“You couldn’t stop Viduka doing what you knew he was going to do.”

Can you name these ex-Leeds United defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this? Adam Drury Scott Wootton Marius Zaliukas Neill Collins

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Mark Viduka was one of the greatest strikers to grace the Premier League.

The role he played in that Leeds United side of the early 00s could not be underestimated as he showed physical strength and technical grace in equal measure.

As well as taking accolades himself, his performances were also key to unlocking the potential of those around him in the team.

He’s often a player that doesn’t get the plaudits that he deserves, but Mark Viduka is certainly one of Leeds United’s most memorable front men.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!