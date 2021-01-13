Liverpool legend endorses EFL player as ‘long-term investment’

Liverpool legend John Barnes is of the opinion that the Reds should still consider Ismaila Sarr as a signing in the future with the winger remaining at Watford for now.

The Hornets star was subject to a lot of speculation over his future in the summer with the likes of Liverpool getting linked to him but they eventually bolstered their attack with Diogo Jota.

Indeed, there’s certainly a more pressing issue for the Reds in that they need a new centre-half and Barnes subscribes to that, too, but does think Sarr would be a good addition if he arrived at Anfield in the long term.

Quoted by Bonus Code Bets – via Goal – the former England international said:

“Yes, if he wanted to be one of the front three, but, and I’ve said this before, we need a centre-back.

“Although a great player and looking forward he’d be a fantastic player to have as part of the team, it’s not what we need at this very moment in time.

“If they want to sign him as a long-term investment, then I think that’s great. But right now, this very season, we need to strengthen our defence so to find suitable players for this should be the priority.”

The Verdict

Sarr is a good player and showed what he can do in the Premier League at times for the Hornets last season.

This year, he has four goals and two assists for the Hornets in the Championship and it seems unlikely that anyone will sign him in this window at the very least.

Depending on what happens in the remaining half of the season, though, we could well see clubs forming a queue to sign him again in the summer and, of course, Watford will be eager to beat them back.