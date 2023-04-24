Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has emerged as a contender for the managerial vacancy at Tranmere Rovers.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Fowler is in the frame for the job at Prenton Park and is keen to work as a manager in England.

It is understood that Fowler would not be seeking a lucrative deal from Tranmere to take over the reins at the club.

Rovers opted to part ways with Micky Mellon last month and have yet to find a permanent replacement for the 51-year-old.

Caretaker manager Ian Dawes has been overseeing proceedings while the search for a new boss continues.

Under the guidance of Dawes, Tranmere have managed to accumulate nine points from their last seven league games.

Rovers are set to head to the Cherry Red Records Stadium to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday before ending the 2022/23 campaign with a home game against Northampton Town on May 8th.

Who has Robbie Fowler managed during his coaching career?

Following a role as a player-manager of Muangthong United, Fowler was appointed as the head coach of Brisbane Roar in 2019.

The 48-year-old vacated this role to return to England during the pandemic before opting to take over the reins at East Bengal.

With Fowler at the helm, the Indian outfit only managed to win three of the 20 games that they participated in.

Fowler has been without a permanent coaching job since leaving East Bengal in 2021.

Would this be a good appointment by Tranmere Rovers?

While Fowler did earn iconic status at Liverpool by winning five trophies and scoring 128 Premier League goals for the club, he has yet to achieve a great deal of success as a manager.

Fowler's most recent spell in charge of East Bengal should act as a warning for Tranmere as there is no guarantee that he will be able to transform the club's fortunes.

Instead of taking a risk on Fowler, Rovers may find it more beneficial to draft in an individual who has led a team to promotion from League Two in recent times.

Set to play in this division again next season following what has been an underwhelming campaign, Tranmere will be desperate to provide their supporters with something to shout about later this year.

By nailing their recruitment over the course of the summer, there is no reason why Rovers cannot launch a push for promotion under the guidance of the right manager.