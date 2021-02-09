Liverpool legend delivers Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction ahead of FA Cup clash

Bournemouth have a big opportunity to restore some confidence as they prepare to take on Burnley in the FA Cup.

The Cherries have endured a tough run of form of late that has seen them fall away from automatic promotion contention as a result.

While the club did pick up a 3-2 win over Birmingham City at the weekend this will likely be a big chance to really show their quality under caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate.

The Clarets are looking typically strong in the Premier League right now, and according to Lawrenson it will be difficult for the Cherries to get the result that they want at Turf Moor with Mark Lawrenson predicting a 2-0 win for Burnley.

Writing for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Bournemouth got a much-needed win at the weekend, beating Birmingham after four straight defeats in the Championship.

“That run had seen their manager Jason Tindall sacked and I’d not even realised Jonathan Woodgate, who is now caretaker boss, was at the club. He had only arrived, as a coach, a few days before and it all seems very messy to me.

“The Cherries are still in the play-off places despite all of that and promotion is surely their priority. You could argue Burnley’s focus is elsewhere too.

“They picked up a decent point against Brighton on Saturday and have a bit of a cushion above the bottom three, but they have huge games against Fulham and West Brom coming up next week.

“Realistically, whoever does get through is not going to go on and win the FA Cup, and they both have bigger fish to fry – so this is a free hit for both of them.”

Stanislas? Brooks? – Can you name which AFC Bournemouth player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Bournemouth's first goal of the season against Blackburn? Jack Stacey Jefferson Lerma Josh King David Brooks

The verdict

This will be a really difficult game for Bournemouth.

Despite picking up a win at the weekend confidence is still a little bit fragile within the South Coast club and it will be a big ask to get a result against Sean Dyche’s side.

Stranger things have happened, but it’s hard to bet against a home win.