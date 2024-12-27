Liverpool are more likely to sanction a move for Leeds United target Caoimhin Kelleher to a Championship club, rather than one of their Premier League counterparts.

This is according to Extra.ie, who have reported an update on the Republic of Ireland international's future.

The Whites are among a number of sides to have taken an interest in the shot-stopper, who is currently Alisson's backup at Anfield.

Despite having a part to play at a top-tier giant, the player may be keen to secure more game time, and he's unlikely to get that on Merseyside at this stage.

Caoimhin Kelleher's 2024/25 game time at Liverpool Competition Appearances Starts Premier League 8 8 Champions League 3 3 EFL Cup 2 2 (Correct as of December 27th, 2024)

The Reds will have the financial firepower to bring in a replacement for Alisson if required - and Vítězslav Jaroš is also available as a potential option - possibly as more of a backup option rather than a starter.

At 26, Kelleher may be keen to leave the nest and thrive somewhere else, having spent his entire professional career at Anfield.

But his next destination is unclear at this stage, with plenty of teams named as possible suitors for the Irishman.

Leeds United receive potential boost in Caoimhin Kelleher race

Leeds are one of the teams that have been linked with Kelleher.

And according to Extra.ie, the Reds are more likely to sanction a move to a Championship team like Leeds than a club in the English top flight.

This is a blow for the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester City and West Ham United, all of whom have been linked with a move for the shot-stopper.

This could give Leeds an opportunity to capitalise during the winter window, and they may need to take this chance next month, with the club in contention to secure a top-tier return at the end of the season.

Leeds United should be continuing to line up potential Illan Meslier replacements

For the sake of all parties, Illan Meslier may be best served staying put for the remainder of the season.

Changing goalkeeper midway through the season can be a bit risky - and it's probably a situation that needs to be looked at when the summer window opens.

However, Leeds should be lining up targets, because anything could happen during the winter window.

An exit for Meslier can't be ruled out, especially if the player is keen to leave and the price offered is right.

With this in mind, it's no surprise to see the Whites linked with some shot-stoppers, and Kelleher could be a good option.