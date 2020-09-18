Liverpool leading Man United in race for £40m-rated Watford man

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen on £40 million-rated Watford winger Ismaila Sarr but the Red Devils are yet to make contact over a potential move, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Following relegation from the Premier League last term, the Hornets are preparing for life in the Championship and with just less than a month still to go until the transfer window closes will surely be expecting a few departures.

Sarr – who grabbed six goals and six assists in his debut season in the top flight – appears to be one of those and is understood to have turned the heads of a number of Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk has reported that both United and Liverpool are keen on the 22-year-old and that the Hornets are willing to sell the winger if their valuation of around £40 million is met.

The report claims that talks between the Anfield outfit and Watford over the Senegal international are at a formative stage but both parties are keen for them to progress.

United, however, are not thought to have made contact about a potential move for Sarr.

It is understood that new Watford manager Vladimir Ivic is keen to add some fresh faces into his squad and with the club’s finances stretched due to the current global situation, may feel selling the 22-year-old could give him the funds he needs.

The Verdict

Sarr looks a hugely exciting young winger, so it’s no surprise to see some big clubs interested in a potential move.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for both Liverpool and United, with neither side adding to their forward line just yet, so signing the 22-year-old would make a lot of sense for both.

£40 million is a pretty substantial price tag and you wouldn’t be surprised if that came down before a deal was done.

Sarr proved an important attacking weapon last season and could be a scary player for Watford to have in the Championship but such is the quality of their squad already that cashing in on him would make a lot of sense, particularly as he will likely be hoping to return to top-flight football.