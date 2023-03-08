Liverpool keeping tabs on Watford man ahead of summer transfer window

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets going into the summer window, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Senegal international and has tried to sign the 25-year-old in the past, but a deal has never actually transpired.

With Sarr set to have just one year remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road though going into next season, the Reds could now swoop regardless of what division the Hornets find themselves in as it now emerges that he is apparently on the club’s potential attacking acquisitions.

Sarr has been at Watford since 2019 when he arrived from Stade Rennais in France and has scored 33 times in 122 appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit – 10 of those coming in the Premier League.

His exit could be coming though within months as a new deal still hasn’t been signed since the one he initially penned back in 2019 – he has already been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa ahead of the summer by The Sun.

The Verdict

Watford have a better chance of keeping Sarr if Chris Wilder guides them to promotion, but even if he does then they may have to let him go anyway.

If Sarr does not want to sign a new contract then cashing in on the forward would surely be the best course of action to take.

Losing him on a free in 2024 would not make sense in the slightest from a financial perspective and unlike their Championship season from 2020-21, it doesn’t look like Sarr is putting in the same amount of effort this year.

Should Watford still be in the Championship next season then it’s pretty clear that they should 100 per cent cash in, and Liverpool – despite their embarrassment of riches – could still get some improvement out of the Senegal international yet.